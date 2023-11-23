}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe .wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Thailand Launches Policy to Target Suspected Illegal Influential Figures Nationwide

Thailand Launches Policy to Target Suspected Illegal Influential Figures Nationwide

Old apartments in a Bangkok backstreet

Old apartments in a Bangkok backstreet. Photo: viarami / Pixabay.

On November 21st, 2023, Mr. Chada Thaiseth, the Deputy Minister of the Interior, publicly gave a policy to prevent and suppress influential figures across Thailand, which kicked off on December 1st, 2023.

The policy will integrate with the Thai administrative department, police, military, and all related agencies at the provincial and district levels in urgent action.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
