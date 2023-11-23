Thailand Launches Policy to Target Suspected Illegal Influential Figures Nationwide
On November 21st, 2023, Mr. Chada Thaiseth, the Deputy Minister of the Interior, publicly gave a policy to prevent and suppress influential figures across Thailand, which kicked off on December 1st, 2023.
The policy will integrate with the Thai administrative department, police, military, and all related agencies at the provincial and district levels in urgent action.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
