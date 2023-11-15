Loan sharks kill fruit vendor over 400 baht in Chonburi

A 45-year-old fruit vendor has died after being shot over a 400 baht interest payment he could not pay to a loan shark in Chon Buri.

Chinese loan shark busted in Bangkok after raking in B40m

The shooting took place on Tuesday at 7.10pm in soi Sukhumvit 109 of tambon Phlu Ta Luang of Sattahip district. Ittipon Pintong, the fruit vendor, was shot and later sent to Somdech Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Hospital where he died.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts