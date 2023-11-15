Loan sharks kill fruit vendor over 400 baht in Chonburi
A 45-year-old fruit vendor has died after being shot over a 400 baht interest payment he could not pay to a loan shark in Chon Buri.
The shooting took place on Tuesday at 7.10pm in soi Sukhumvit 109 of tambon Phlu Ta Luang of Sattahip district. Ittipon Pintong, the fruit vendor, was shot and later sent to Somdech Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Hospital where he died.
