.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Cambodian Man in Pattaya Stabbed by Girlfriend for Ogling Other Women - Thailand News

Cambodian Man in Pattaya Stabbed by Girlfriend for Ogling Other Women

TN November 15, 2023 0
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nongprue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.

A Cambodian man was stabbed and injured during a dispute with his girlfriend in Pattaya on the early morning of November 15th. The victim was reportedly caught sneaking a peek at other women during his girlfriend’s birthday party, prompting his girlfriend to become angry and attack him.

Pattaya police investigate late-night group street fight outside Walking Street gogo, one person stabbed

Pattaya Police received a report of the incident at around 2:30 AM yesterday and rushed to a residence on Soi Pattaya Tai 8 in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered a trail of blood leading from the residence and a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife left at the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

