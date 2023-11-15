Cambodian Man in Pattaya Stabbed by Girlfriend for Ogling Other Women

A Cambodian man was stabbed and injured during a dispute with his girlfriend in Pattaya on the early morning of November 15th. The victim was reportedly caught sneaking a peek at other women during his girlfriend’s birthday party, prompting his girlfriend to become angry and attack him.

Pattaya police investigate late-night group street fight outside Walking Street gogo, one person stabbed

Pattaya Police received a report of the incident at around 2:30 AM yesterday and rushed to a residence on Soi Pattaya Tai 8 in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered a trail of blood leading from the residence and a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife left at the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts