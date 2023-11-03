}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe 3-Month-Old Baby Bitten by Macaques in Phang Nga, Still on Ventilator - Thailand News

3-Month-Old Baby Bitten by Macaques in Phang Nga, Still on Ventilator

TN November 15, 2023 0
Macaque eating on a tree in Southern Thailand

Macaque eating on a tree in Southern Thailand. Photo: Thailand News.

PHANG-NGA, Nov 15 (TNA) – The surgery went well for a 3-month-old infant who was bitten by a crab-eating macaques, but the child still requires a ventilator.

Monkey Gangs Brawl over Food in Lop Buri

The medical team acknowledges this as the first case where a child as young as 3 months old has been bitten by macaques to the extent of fracturing the skull and puncturing the brain tissue.

The incident involved a 3-month-old boy living on Maipai Island in Muang District, Phang Nga.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

