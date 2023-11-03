3-Month-Old Baby Bitten by Macaques in Phang Nga, Still on Ventilator

PHANG-NGA, Nov 15 (TNA) – The surgery went well for a 3-month-old infant who was bitten by a crab-eating macaques, but the child still requires a ventilator.

The medical team acknowledges this as the first case where a child as young as 3 months old has been bitten by macaques to the extent of fracturing the skull and puncturing the brain tissue.

The incident involved a 3-month-old boy living on Maipai Island in Muang District, Phang Nga.

