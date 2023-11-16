Suspects Arrested after Damaging Ten Buses with a Slingshot in Phuket

Two Suspects were arrested after they said they were hired to damage ten buses in Phuket.

The Phuket Provincial Police told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (November 14th) they arrested two suspects identified only as Mr. Noon, 34, and Mr. Sarayut, 29, from Pattani. They were arrested at a house and at a bus parking area in Soi Lueang Por Kluem in Wichit, Mueang Phuket. Seized from them were two slingshots and 72 iron balls used with slingshots.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

