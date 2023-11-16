Former celebrity on Forex 3-D fraud charges released on bail

The Criminal Court decided today to release former celebrity Suteewan Taweesin on five-million baht bail, but ordered her to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and seized her passport.

Suteewan, her boyfriend, Pattanapon Kunjara Na Audhaya, and four other suspects were indicted in May on fraud charges and violations of the computer crime law for their alleged involvement in the Forex 3-D Ponzi investment scheme. All were initially denied bail by the court, due to the high amount of losses stemming from the alleged fraud.

