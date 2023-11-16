}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe .wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Former celebrity on Forex 3-D fraud charges released on bail - Thailand News

Former celebrity on Forex 3-D fraud charges released on bail

Former celebrity on Forex 3-D fraud charges released on bail

TN November 16, 2023 0
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.

The Criminal Court decided today to release former celebrity Suteewan Taweesin on five-million baht bail, but ordered her to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and seized her passport.

Accident Involving Thai Celebrity in Nonthaburi Under Investigation

Suteewan, her boyfriend, Pattanapon Kunjara Na Audhaya, and four other suspects were indicted in May on fraud charges and violations of the computer crime law for their alleged involvement in the Forex 3-D Ponzi investment scheme. All were initially denied bail by the court, due to the high amount of losses stemming from the alleged fraud.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Leave a Reply

