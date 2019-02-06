Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Bangkok

Iranians arrested with fake Spanish passports

By TN / February 6, 2019

Two Iranians have been arrested in Bangkok using fake Spanish passports, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakpal said on Wednesday.

Surachate told a press conference at the bureau that the suspects were named Asghar Mohammad, 56, and Mona Muhammadi, 24.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

