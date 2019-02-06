Tattooed man’s body washes up on island beach, Pattaya





PATTAYA: The body of a heavily tattooed man of unknown nationality was found washed up on the beach of an island off Pattaya in the early hours of Wednesday.

The dead man, who was 160-165cm tall, was found at Hat Nuan beach on Koh Larn, part of tambon Nong Prue, said Pol Lt Col Piyapong Ensarn, inspector of tourist police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

