Tattooed man’s body washes up on island beach, Pattaya

PATTAYA: The body of a heavily tattooed man of unknown nationality was found washed up on the beach of an island off Pattaya in the early hours of Wednesday.
The dead man, who was 160-165cm tall, was found at Hat Nuan beach on Koh Larn, part of tambon Nong Prue, said Pol Lt Col Piyapong Ensarn, inspector of tourist police.
