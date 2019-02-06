Iranian family of thieves touring Thailand to steal from stores and Thais caught





Police in Southern Thailand has made an arrest of four Iranians who were touring around Thailand stealing from shops.

The thieves included a father and daughter who did the thefts and friends who were the driver and lookout man.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



