French man, 51, arrested for child rape





A 51-year-old French man, who reportedly worked as a French teacher in Singapore, has been arrested in Bangkok for buying sex with teenage boys, Metropolitan Police commander Maj-Gen Senit Samrarnsamruajkit told a press conference on Wednesday.

The suspect, Q. J. M. G., was arrested on February 4 at a hotel room in Soi Inthamara 47. A computer notebook, a memory card, two hard disks, a camcorder, camera, cell phone, eight packs of Kamagra oral jelly (a cheaper version of erectile dysfunction-treating Viagra) and 36 condoms were seized, Senit said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

