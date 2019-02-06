Disabled Chinese caught begging on Bangkok streets

Six Chinese nationals in wheelchairs, two women and four men, on tourist visas have been arrested for begging on the streets in Bangkok.
The disabled beggars were wheeled out at a police news conference on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
