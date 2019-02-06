Old buildings in Bangkok

Old buildings in the heart of Bangkok. Photo: panthai61 (Pixabay).

Bangkok

Disabled Chinese caught begging on Bangkok streets

By TN / February 6, 2019

Six Chinese nationals in wheelchairs, two women and four men, on tourist visas have been arrested for begging on the streets in Bangkok.

The disabled beggars were wheeled out at a police news conference on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

