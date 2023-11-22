Sweden Opens Consulate in Phuket to Enhance Ties

PHUKET (NNT) – Sweden has bolstered its diplomatic ties with Thailand by inaugurating an Honorary Consulate in Phuket province. This initiative is a response to the increasing influx of Swedish tourists, numbering 110,000 this year, and aims to strengthen relations in trade, investment, and tourism.

The opening, attended by Phuket Deputy Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Swedish Ambassador to Thailand Anna Hammargren, signifies a commitment to fostering closer ties. The event drew representatives from local authorities and tourism agencies, highlighting the strategic importance of the southern province, a popular destination for tourists worldwide and over 400 Swedes residing there long-term.

