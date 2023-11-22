}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe .wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Sweden Opens Consulate in Phuket to Enhance Ties

Sweden Opens Consulate in Phuket to Enhance Ties

TN November 22, 2023 0
TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town. Photo: © CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.

PHUKET (NNT) – Sweden has bolstered its diplomatic ties with Thailand by inaugurating an Honorary Consulate in Phuket province. This initiative is a response to the increasing influx of Swedish tourists, numbering 110,000 this year, and aims to strengthen relations in trade, investment, and tourism.

Swiss Honorary Consulate Officially Opens in Pattaya

The opening, attended by Phuket Deputy Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Swedish Ambassador to Thailand Anna Hammargren, signifies a commitment to fostering closer ties. The event drew representatives from local authorities and tourism agencies, highlighting the strategic importance of the southern province, a popular destination for tourists worldwide and over 400 Swedes residing there long-term.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
National News Bureau of Thailand

