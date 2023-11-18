}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe 18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Stealing Statues From Shrines in Phuket

Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket.

Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket. Photo: Kirandeep Singh Walia / Pexels.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he stole ten religious statues from Chinese Shrines in Chalong.

Unidentified Women steals 35,000 baht from Jomtien Buddhist Temple while monks are resting

The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that representatives from two Chinese Shrines in Chalong filed police reports to them earlier this week. They filed the reports to police along with CCTV video evidence. According to the CCTV a male teenager stole nine Chinese religious statues and a Buddha statue from two Chinese shrines. He was wearing a school uniform over which he put a jacket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

