18-Year-Old Man Arrested After Stealing Statues From Shrines in Phuket
An 18-year-old man was arrested after he stole ten religious statues from Chinese Shrines in Chalong.
The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that representatives from two Chinese Shrines in Chalong filed police reports to them earlier this week. They filed the reports to police along with CCTV video evidence. According to the CCTV a male teenager stole nine Chinese religious statues and a Buddha statue from two Chinese shrines. He was wearing a school uniform over which he put a jacket.
