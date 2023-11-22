Eight people held over shooting death of teacher in Bangkok
Eight people, including one with an arrest warrant, were detained on Wednesday for questioning over their alleged involvement in the Nov 11 fatal shooting of a vocational student and a schoolteacher in Klong Toey, police said.
The arrests came almost two weeks after the incident near the Sacred Heart Convent School on Sunthon Kosa Road, where a group of men opened fire at a group of students amid an argument. One shot missed the intended target and struck Sirada Sinprasert, a 45-year-old teacher who was queuing up to use a bank’s ATM on Sunthon Kosa Road.
