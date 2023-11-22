}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Eight people held over shooting death of teacher in Bangkok

Eight people held over shooting death of teacher in Bangkok

Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei, Bangkok. Photo: CHAMRAT CHAROENKHET.

Eight people, including one with an arrest warrant, were detained on Wednesday for questioning over their alleged involvement in the Nov 11 fatal shooting of a vocational student and a schoolteacher in Klong Toey, police said.

Teacher killed, student injured in shooting in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area

The arrests came almost two weeks after the incident near the Sacred Heart Convent School on Sunthon Kosa Road, where a group of men opened fire at a group of students amid an argument. One shot missed the intended target and struck Sirada Sinprasert, a 45-year-old teacher who was queuing up to use a bank’s ATM on Sunthon Kosa Road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

