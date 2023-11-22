Eight people held over shooting death of teacher in Bangkok

Eight people, including one with an arrest warrant, were detained on Wednesday for questioning over their alleged involvement in the Nov 11 fatal shooting of a vocational student and a schoolteacher in Klong Toey, police said.

Teacher killed, student injured in shooting in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area

The arrests came almost two weeks after the incident near the Sacred Heart Convent School on Sunthon Kosa Road, where a group of men opened fire at a group of students amid an argument. One shot missed the intended target and struck Sirada Sinprasert, a 45-year-old teacher who was queuing up to use a bank’s ATM on Sunthon Kosa Road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts