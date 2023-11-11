}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Teacher killed, student injured in shooting in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area

TN November 11, 2023 0
Canal (Khlong) located in Khlong Toei District in Bangkok

Canal (Khlong) located in Khlong Toei District in Bangkok. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.

A school teacher was killed and a vocational student seriously injured in a shooting near a school in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district on Saturday morning.

Twin Teens Surrender After Shooting Another Person to Death in Bangkok

Khlong Toei police say they suspect that the shooting stemmed from a rivalry between students of two vocational colleges.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

Leave a Reply

