Fatal Building Fire in Bangkok Takes the Life of Elderly Woman
BANGKOK (NNT) – A tragic fire at a 27-storey condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district early today (Nov 11) resulted in the death of an elderly woman and minor injuries to over 20 residents. The blaze, which broke out around 12:35 am on Soi Phetchaburi 15 off Phetchaburi Road, reportedly damaged the building’s 20th and 21st floors.
Police and fire services were quick to respond, with more than 30 fire trucks dispatched to the scene. A female resident, approximately 70 years old, tragically succumbed to suffocation and was declared deceased while being transported to Rajavithi Hospital.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand