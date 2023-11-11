Fatal Building Fire in Bangkok Takes the Life of Elderly Woman

}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe TN November 11, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – A tragic fire at a 27-storey condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district early today (Nov 11) resulted in the death of an elderly woman and minor injuries to over 20 residents. The blaze, which broke out around 12:35 am on Soi Phetchaburi 15 off Phetchaburi Road, reportedly damaged the building’s 20th and 21st floors.

22-Wheel Oil Tanker Crashes and Ignites Fire, Causes Traffic Chaos on Mittraphap Road, Korat

Police and fire services were quick to respond, with more than 30 fire trucks dispatched to the scene. A female resident, approximately 70 years old, tragically succumbed to suffocation and was declared deceased while being transported to Rajavithi Hospital.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

