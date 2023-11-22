22-Wheel Oil Tanker Crashes and Ignites Fire, Causes Traffic Chaos on Mittraphap Road, Korat

At 6:00 PM, on October 31st, 2023, the Pho Klang police officers received an accident report about a 22-wheel oil tanker lorry that had crashed and caught fire on the Pak Thong Chai level bridge, Mittraphap Road, Mueang, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Heavy Rains Cause Major Flooding in Korat

At the incident scene, fire trucks and the rescue team were dispatched to extinguish the fire and control the situation after 40 minutes. The oil tanker lorry carried more than 30,000 liters of fuel and was heading from Saraburi to Khon Kaen. Nearby, an 18-wheel rice lorry was hit in the rear of the vehicle.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

