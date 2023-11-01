}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai government extends subsidy for Electric Vehicle buyers until 2027

TN November 1, 2023 0
Chinese EV car Hozon Auto Neta S

Chinese electric car Hozon Auto Neta S. Photo: JustAnotherCarDesigner. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Thai government has agreed to extend the 100,000 baht per car subsidy for buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) until 2027, to promote the production and use of EVs in the country.

Buyers have ordered 17,068 Electric Vehicles with Tax Incentives

The government also agreed to cut the import duty charged on completely-built up (CBU) EVs by up to 40% for 2024 and 2025 on vehicles which are priced at up to two million baht per unit and to cut excise tax from 8% to 2% on cars priced at up to seven million baht, on the condition that the importers produce two EVs locally for every imported EV within 2026 and three for every imported EV within 2027.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

