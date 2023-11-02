Thai Airways to fly to Istanbul from December 1
Thai Airways International (THAI) will start direct flights between Bangkok and Istanbul on Dec 1.
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines Agree on Joint Operations
The news was formally announced at a launch ceremony yesterday, which was led by Piyasvasti Amranand, THAI Chairman of the Plan Administrators, and Serap Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Thailand.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST
