Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines Agree on Joint Operations

TN August 9, 2023 0
Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300

Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 TC-JNN. Photo: Aero Icarus / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Thai Airways (THAI) and Turkish Airlines on a joint venture operation to boost tourism for Thailand and Turkey.

Thai Airways to Finalize Deal to Buy 30 New Aircraft

The joint operations MoU between both airlines was signed in Istanbul between THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri and Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi. The MoU is expected to enhance cooperation, allowing customers to fully utilize the extensive networks offered by both airlines in transportation and services.

With a fleet of 67 aircraft, THAI currently provides flights to 57 destinations in 19 countries. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 425 planes operating flights to 344 locations in 129 countries.

Full story: National News Bureau of ThailandReporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



