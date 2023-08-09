Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines Agree on Joint Operations









BANGKOK (NNT) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Thai Airways (THAI) and Turkish Airlines on a joint venture operation to boost tourism for Thailand and Turkey.

The joint operations MoU between both airlines was signed in Istanbul between THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri and Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi. The MoU is expected to enhance cooperation, allowing customers to fully utilize the extensive networks offered by both airlines in transportation and services.

With a fleet of 67 aircraft, THAI currently provides flights to 57 destinations in 19 countries. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 425 planes operating flights to 344 locations in 129 countries.

Full story: National News Bureau of ThailandReporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

