Thai PM Srettha to meet Biden in San Francisco next month

TN November 2, 2023 0
Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa

Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit the United States and meet with President Joe Biden next month for bilateral talks.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Meets US President Joe Biden

The source said that Srettha will attend the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders Meeting (APEC) in San Francisco, scheduled for November 15-17, and hold side-line meetings with APEC leaders, including Biden and leaders from 22 other economies. Both men met previously in New York, during the United Nations General Assembly in late September.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

