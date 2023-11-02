Thai PM Srettha to meet Biden in San Francisco next month
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit the United States and meet with President Joe Biden next month for bilateral talks.
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Meets US President Joe Biden
The source said that Srettha will attend the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders Meeting (APEC) in San Francisco, scheduled for November 15-17, and hold side-line meetings with APEC leaders, including Biden and leaders from 22 other economies. Both men met previously in New York, during the United Nations General Assembly in late September.
