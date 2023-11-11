Norwegian Pedestrian Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Jomtien Beach Road

At 3:00 AM, on November 11th, 2023, the Pattaya rescue squad received a report about a motorcycle-pedestrian accident report on Jomtien Beach Road, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. A serious injury was reported.

The Pattaya rescue volunteers and Bangkok-Pattaya medical team were dispatched to the incident scene and found Mr. A. H. G., a 58-year-old Norweigian, in critical condition. The medical team then performed first aid before urgently transferring the wounded man to the Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

