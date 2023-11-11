}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Norwegian Pedestrian Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Jomtien Beach Road

Norwegian Pedestrian Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Jomtien Beach Road

TN November 11, 2023 0
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.

At 3:00 AM, on November 11th, 2023, the Pattaya rescue squad received a report about a motorcycle-pedestrian accident report on Jomtien Beach Road, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. A serious injury was reported.

Driver Severely Injured, 29 Passengers Escape Serious Injuries After Bus Overturns in Khon Kaen

The Pattaya rescue volunteers and Bangkok-Pattaya medical team were dispatched to the incident scene and found Mr. A. H. G., a 58-year-old Norweigian, in critical condition. The medical team then performed first aid before urgently transferring the wounded man to the Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

