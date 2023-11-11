Thai death toll in Israel rises to 39
Five more Thais working in Israel have been confirmed dead, raising the total number of fatalities to 39, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the plight of Thai nationals inhumanely killed, injured and abducted as a result of the conflict in Israel and Gaza
Citing the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv, the ministry said on Saturday that Israeli authorities had completed the identification of the victims and verified that five of them are Thai nationals.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Penchan Charoensuthipan and Poramet Tangsathaporn
BANGKOK POST
