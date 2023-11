Both dealers and users of Illegal drugs and e-cigarettes have increased in Phuket, say relevant officials.

Health Concerns Rise as 9.1% of Thai Youth Report E-cigarette Use

A meeting was held on Friday (November 10th) at the Phuket Provincial Hall led by the Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts