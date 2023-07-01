Health Concerns Rise as 9.1% of Thai Youth Report E-cigarette Use









BANGKOK (NNT) – A survey has found that around 9.1% of young people in Thailand use e-cigarettes, raising serious health concerns from public health officials.

Thai Committee on Public Health Suggests E-cigarette Regulation and to End Ban on Vaping

The nationwide survey, conducted by the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), gathered responses from 61,688 individuals between April 25 and June 6, 2023. The survey results indicated that 14.6% of young people in Bangkok reported using vapes, marking the highest rate among the 13 areas studied.

The survey identified two areas where the rate of e-cigarette use stood at 13.6%, ranking them second on the list. These areas were AH No.3, comprising Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Pichit, and Uthai Thani provinces, and AH No.9, which includes Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





