Elon Musk smashes Twitter and imposes a daily limit on the number of tweets you can read

What looked like a worldwide outage of Twitter this Saturday has turned out to be something even worse: the owner of the social network, billionaire Elon Musk, has put a new nail in the coffin of this application, since from now on, the number of tweets that each user will be able to read each day will be limited to 600.

Musk himself posted on his Twitter account the news: “To address the extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we have applied the following time limits,” the tycoon said.

“Verified accounts are limited to read 6,000 posts/day. Unverified accounts, 600 posts/day. New unverified accounts, 300/day,” Musk wrote. He later posted a new tweet that read: “Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified.”

Throughout the day, thousands of users had problems querying their timeline, with messages such as “Sorry, you have reached your query frequency limit. Wait a few seconds and try again”, or “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

Elon Musk bought Twitter last October for a total of 44 billion dollars after several months of negotiations, in which the billionaire even backed out.

Since his arrival, controversial decisions have followed one after another: from the removal of all verified profiles to make them paid (except for accounts with more than one million followers), to an aggressive layoff policy.

