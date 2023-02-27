New round of layoffs at Twitter affects 10% of the workforce

Among those affected by the mass layoffs are digital data experts, production managers and engineers in charge of configuring algorithms or maintaining Twitter’s various applications.









The social network Twitter, which since its purchase by tycoon Elon Musk has seen its staff reduced to a quarter of what it had a year ago, has undertaken over the weekend a new round of layoffs that has affected 10% of the remaining 2,000, according to the New York Times on Monday.

The newspaper, which has collated information with several of those affected, notes that the layoffs began on Saturday night and concluded on Sunday, after several days in which some employees began to perceive cut their accounts in the internal messaging service Slack or to be deprived of their corporate accounts or their laptops.

Among those affected are digital data experts, production managers and engineers in charge of configuring algorithms or maintaining Twitter’s various applications.

There are also in the group of ousted creators of small technology companies absorbed at the time by Twitter, such as Eshter Crawford, creator of Squat, a video chat application, or Haraldur Thorleifsson, founder of Uono, a digital design studio.

The Twitter employee that went viral for her tweets on sleeping at the office to deliver for the company, reportedly has been fired in the latest round of layoffs. https://t.co/vHAjALr72D pic.twitter.com/JzFeUt1Daj — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) February 26, 2023

Just a week after taking ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk got rid of almost half of the 7,500 people who worked at the network, with a series of layoffs at the San Francisco headquarters and others around the world, while hundreds more left voluntarily in view of the erratic course experienced in those first months.

However, last November, Musk said in an internal meeting that he did not plan to make any further staff cuts, which seems to be at odds with what happened over the weekend, which has not been publicly explained.

Last November, Musk said he was losing “$4 million a day”-to which end he has closed premises, terminated contracts with service companies and sold hundreds of furniture and office items at auction.

Twitter has also launched the so-called Twitter Blue, a paid version ($8 per month) that allows users to edit their tweets or have them appear higher in the feed that others see.

Although Twitter has not offered information on the success of Twitter Blue, its idea of charging for an enhanced version of the free network has already been copied by Meta, which last week announced Meta Verified, which allows an enhanced service on Facebook and Instagram.

