Activist accuses senior police of controlling gambling websites









A crime-busting activist showed up at Royal Thai Police headquarters on Monday and accused many officers, including a former national police chief, of controlling online gambling websites active in Thailand.

Achariya Ruangrattanapong displayed a banner listing the names of police officers he alleged were involved in the illegal online gambling business. Police persuaded him not to attach the poster to the fence outside the police head office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





