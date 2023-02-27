Activist accuses senior police of controlling gambling websites

Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A crime-busting activist showed up at Royal Thai Police headquarters on Monday and accused many officers, including a former national police chief, of controlling online gambling websites active in Thailand.

Achariya Ruangrattanapong displayed a banner listing the names of police officers he alleged were involved in the illegal online gambling business. Police persuaded him not to attach the poster to the fence outside the police head office.

