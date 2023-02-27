Pattaya Police Reportedly Find Bottles of Homemade Liquor at Warehouse After Fire

February 27, 2023 TN
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose. Photo: Cpl. Tyler Main U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.




Pattaya Police discovered what they explained as bottles of homemade liquor at a warehouse that went up in flames early this morning.

Firefighters and police rushed to a warehouse in Soi Huai Yai Muk in the Pong sub-district of Banglamung district at 1 AM today, February 26th, following a report about a fire.

By Tanakorn Panyade
The Pattaya News



