Fire Guts Warehouse Near Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet

SA KAEO, Feb 3 (TNA) – A fire gutted the warehouse opposite the Rong Kluea market with the damage cost estimated at up to one million baht.

It took more than three hours for firefighters to control the blaze which broke out around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday inside the Indochina warehouse in Aranyaprathep district near the Thai-Cambodian border.

