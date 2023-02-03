PM2.5 Dust Level in Pattaya Exceeds Safe Levels, Mask Wearing Recommended









The PM2.5 dust level in Pattaya has been above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter in several areas for almost a week, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai stated.

The harmful PM2.5 level had soared to over 161 micrograms over the last week, putting a blanket of smog over the city and discouraging residents and tourists from conducting activities in the open.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





