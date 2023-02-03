PM2.5 Dust Level in Pattaya Exceeds Safe Levels, Mask Wearing Recommended

February 3, 2023 TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The PM2.5 dust level in Pattaya has been above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter in several areas for almost a week, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai stated.

The harmful PM2.5 level had soared to over 161 micrograms over the last week, putting a blanket of smog over the city and discouraging residents and tourists from conducting activities in the open.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

