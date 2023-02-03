Belarusian Man Arrested for Allegedly Being Involved in Robbing Russians for Money and Crypto Currency in Phuket

February 3, 2023 TN
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins. Image: WorldSpectrum / Pixabay.




A Belarusian man was arrested for being allegedly involved in robbing other Russians for cash and crypto currency in Thalang.

The Region 8 Police told the Phuket Express that yesterday (February 2nd), they arrested Mr. Georgi Gavrylchyk, Belarus national, 36, in Rawai, Mueang Phuket. He was taken back to the Cherng Talay Police Station.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

