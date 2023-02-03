Belarusian Man Arrested for Allegedly Being Involved in Robbing Russians for Money and Crypto Currency in Phuket
A Belarusian man was arrested for being allegedly involved in robbing other Russians for cash and crypto currency in Thalang.
The Region 8 Police told the Phuket Express that yesterday (February 2nd), they arrested Mr. Georgi Gavrylchyk, Belarus national, 36, in Rawai, Mueang Phuket. He was taken back to the Cherng Talay Police Station.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.