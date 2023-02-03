Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88 years of age









Farewell to an essential name in the fashion world. The well-known designer and couturier Paco Rabanne died on Friday, February 3, at the age of 88 at his home in Portstall, Brittany (France), according to Le Télégramme.

The Franco-Spanish businessman was one of the most prominent faces in the world of fashion and perfumes, where he stood out for his taste for eccentricity.

Rabanne’s taste for elegance was in his blood, as his mother was the head seamstress of the renowned designer Balenciaga. His father, Francisco Rabaneda Postigo, was a colonel in the Republican forces, and was executed by Franco’s troops in Santoña during the Spanish Civil War, after which the family went into exile in France, moving from Morlaix to Les Sables-d’Olonne.

It was in France where, between 1951 and 1963, he studied architecture at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, a degree to which Paco put the finishing touch by producing thousands of fashion sketches: his career began to stand out with her publications in Women’s Wear Daily and his participation in an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, which earned his praise from the Paris Biennale.

Paco Rabanne dead: Fashion world 'deeply saddened' as perfume legend dies aged 88 https://t.co/dDommoW4AL — LifeCelebs (@Lifecelebs_) February 3, 2023

Later, Rabanne began to create fantasy accessories, such as buttons or embroidery, for haute couture firms. Among them, Balenciana, Nina Ricci, Pierre Cardin or Givenchy. Then, in 1965, he made the famous pacotilles with Rhodoid. At that time the firm Paco Rabbane was born.

In 1966 his first Manifesto Collection was born, with twelve dresses adorned with discs and plaques. This was followed by his set of models in edged leather, ostrich feathers and aluminum. Between 1967 and 1970 he dared with ideas such as dresses made of paper, hammered metal or aluminum stitch.

From 1971 to 1975 he joined the Chamber Syndicale de la Couture in France, and a few years later he launched a men’s ready-to-wear line and a women’s line between 1990 and 1998. Between 1979 and 1988, the saga of perfumes signed by Paco Rabanne achieved international success. From 1999 to 2009, he said goodbye to haute couture and focused on other disciplines, such as painting.

In 1999, the Ultraviolet perfume was born, followed by the well-known Ultraviolet Man, Black XS, Black XS pour Elle and 1 Million.

