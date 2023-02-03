Bangkok to Provide Free Space for Street Vendors

February 3, 2023 TN
Food stalls in Bangkok

Street food vendors and food stalls in Bangkok. photo: Ian Gratton.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has opened its first free space for street vendors and hawkers in Bangkok, kickstarting the effort by the city hall to tidy up the city and clear pavements for Bangkok pedestrians.

The launch of the “Hello Hab-Re” project on February 1 at Samyan Mitrtown on Rama IV Road was presided over by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA officials. Registered street vendors and hawkers will now be able to use the designated area for business free of charge from Monday to Friday, from 8 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 8 PM. These vendors have also been verified to meet the Pathumwan District Office’s food and sanitary standards.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags: , , ,

