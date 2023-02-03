First Thai Woman Featured on Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Wrapper









BANGKOK, Feb 3 (TNA) – Kawiporn Vinijthaopatom, the owner of an animal shelter in Saraburi is featured on Hershey’s chocolate bar wrapper as she was recognized by the leading chocolate manufacturer for her dedication to take care of thousands of stray dogs.

The 73-year-old woman was contacted to share her story and participate in the campaign to honor inspirational women on the International Women’s Day in March.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

