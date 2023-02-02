Bangkok City Hall Urges People to Work from Home

February 2, 2023 TN
People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 2 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) urged city residents to work from home from February 2-4.

Public health service centers were instructed to deploy mobile service to distribute face masks to people and give them advice to protect themselves from the hazardous ultra-fine dust.

Those who develop symptoms related to exposure to PM 2.5 can seek medical consultation at air pollution clinics in BMA’s hospitals (Choroenkrung Pracharak, Taksin, Sirindhorn, Ratchapipat and Klang) or call the health hotline 1646.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

