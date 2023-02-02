Intoxicated Man Stabs Himself in Sri Racha in Front of Shocked Crowd

February 2, 2023 TN
Songthaews in Sri Racha

A row of Songtaews, also called baht bus, in Sri Racha, Chonburi province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A man went wild and stabbed himself four times after drinking alcohol in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district yesterday, February 1st.

Sri Racha rescue workers rushed to the incident scene in Soi Khao Taeng On to help the victim, identified as Mr. Somchai S., who was reported to have stabbed himself.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

