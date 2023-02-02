Intoxicated Man Stabs Himself in Sri Racha in Front of Shocked Crowd
A man went wild and stabbed himself four times after drinking alcohol in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district yesterday, February 1st.
Sri Racha rescue workers rushed to the incident scene in Soi Khao Taeng On to help the victim, identified as Mr. Somchai S., who was reported to have stabbed himself.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.