Thailand Named Top Destination for Chinese Travelers
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is emerging as a popular destination among Chinese travelers, as they look to travel internationally after more than two years of travel restrictions.
According to Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya have been the most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb by Chinese travelers, who are also showing an increased interest in historical homes, domes, boat houses, and camping tents.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
