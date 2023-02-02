Thailand Named Top Destination for Chinese Travelers

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Phi Phi Island. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is emerging as a popular destination among Chinese travelers, as they look to travel internationally after more than two years of travel restrictions.

According to Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya have been the most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb by Chinese travelers, who are also showing an increased interest in historical homes, domes, boat houses, and camping tents.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





