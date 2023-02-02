TAT highlights anti-smoking laws in Thailand









Travellers coming to Thailand should be aware that electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or ‘vaping’) as well as shisha smoking and electronic shishas, are all illegal in the Kingdom.

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is reminding visitors to the Kingdom of its ‘no smoking’ in public areas laws, which are part of its Tobacco Control Law, that aims to promote a safe, clean and smoke-free environment for all.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

