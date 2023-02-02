TAT highlights anti-smoking laws in Thailand

February 2, 2023 TN
e-cigarette types

Various e-cigarette devices. Photo: Sarah Johnson / flickr.




Travellers coming to Thailand should be aware that electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or ‘vaping’) as well as shisha smoking and electronic shishas, are all illegal in the Kingdom.

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is reminding visitors to the Kingdom of its ‘no smoking’ in public areas laws, which are part of its Tobacco Control Law, that aims to promote a safe, clean and smoke-free environment for all.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

