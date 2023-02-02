Court orders arrest of former DSI chief to hear Supreme Court’s verdict

The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand’s Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant today (Thursday) for former director-general of the Department of Special Investigation, Tarit Pengdit, to ensure his presence at the court to hear the verdict of the Supreme Court, expected to be read on March 24th.

Tarit failed to show up at the Criminal Court today to hear the verdict in a case in which he and four other officials were charged with malfeasance in office by former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former Deputy Prime Minister Suthep Thaugsuban.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

