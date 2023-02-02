Diesel price to fall to B34.50 per litre









The domestic price of diesel will fall to 34.50 baht a litre later this month, down from 34.94 baht, following a decline in global crude oil prices.

The new retail price will take effect at 5am on Feb 15, said Wisak Watanasap, director of the state Oil Fuel Fund Office (Offo). It will be the first decline in seven months.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Yuthana Praiwan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





