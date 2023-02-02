Diesel price to fall to B34.50 per litre

February 2, 2023 TN
Petrol station in Thailand

Petrol station in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The domestic price of diesel will fall to 34.50 baht a litre later this month, down from 34.94 baht, following a decline in global crude oil prices.

The new retail price will take effect at 5am on Feb 15, said Wisak Watanasap, director of the state Oil Fuel Fund Office (Offo). It will be the first decline in seven months.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Yuthana Praiwan
BANGKOK POST

Leave a Reply

