Diesel Excise Cut Extension Receives Cabinet Approval









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has extended a 5 baht per liter diesel excise relief for an additional four months.

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting this week, stating that the measure is aimed at reducing cost of living expenses and preventing an increase in consumer product prices.

The latest round of the diesel excise cut is expected to cost the Excise Department around 40 billion baht in lost revenue, or roughly 10 billion baht per month. This is the sixth time the relief has been extended since February 2020, resulting in an estimated loss of 140-150 billion baht in diesel excise revenue for the government.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

