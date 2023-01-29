29 illegal migrants arrested after pickup overturns in Phatthalung









PHATTHALUNG: Twenty-nine illegal migrants from Myanmar crammed into a pickup truck were arrested after the vehicle overturned on a southbound road in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

The modified pickup with a tarpaulin covering its bed overturned after its left rear tyre burst on Phetkasem Road along the Phatthalung-Hat Yai route in tambon Tha Khae around 6.30am on Wednesday.

