29 illegal migrants arrested after pickup overturns in Phatthalung

January 18, 2023 TN
Lam Pam in Muang Phatthalung District

Lam Pam in Muang Phatthalung District. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




PHATTHALUNG: Twenty-nine illegal migrants from Myanmar crammed into a pickup truck were arrested after the vehicle overturned on a southbound road in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

The modified pickup with a tarpaulin covering its bed overturned after its left rear tyre burst on Phetkasem Road along the Phatthalung-Hat Yai route in tambon Tha Khae around 6.30am on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram

Eight bodies found after oil tank fire in Samut Songkhram, search continues for one missing man

January 18, 2023 TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire

One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
Chanthanimit in Chanthaburi District

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting children in Chanthaburi

January 15, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Pattaya Tourist Police Arrest Restaurant Worker for Allegedly Stealing Customer’s Phone

January 18, 2023 TN
Thai Police BMW 5 car

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

January 18, 2023 TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Cannabis Bill second reading House meeting collapses again on Wednesday

January 18, 2023 TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Mobile Malware Blamed for Money Theft: BoT

January 18, 2023 TN
PTT gas station in Thailand

Diesel Excise Cut Extension Receives Cabinet Approval

January 18, 2023 TN