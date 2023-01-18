Eight bodies found after oil tank fire in Samut Songkhram, search continues for one missing man

January 18, 2023 TN
Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram

Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram. Photo: Tevaprapas.




Rescue teams recovered five out of six bodies found on Wednesday in the Mae Klong River, bringing the confirmed death toll in the oil tanker fire and explosion to eight. One is still missing.

Dozens of rescue workers, including divers equipped with underwater scanners, and jet skiers resumed the search within a 100-metre radius of the oil tanker, which caught fire and exploded yesterday morning (Tuesday) in the Ruam Mitr Dockyard in Mueang district of Samut Songkhram province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Firefighters extinguishing a fire

One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
Chanthanimit in Chanthaburi District

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting children in Chanthaburi

January 15, 2023 TN
Tiger Cave Temple (Wat Tham Suea) in Krabi

German Tourist Seriously Injured After Falling at Tiger Cave Temple in Krabi

January 11, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram

Eight bodies found after oil tank fire in Samut Songkhram, search continues for one missing man

January 18, 2023 TN
Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Minivan Taxi Driver High On Meth Has His Driving License Withdrawn

January 18, 2023 TN
The ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan

Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s Toyota-powered super sports car

January 17, 2023 TN
Train running through Talad Rom Hub, also known as Maeklong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram

Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal

January 17, 2023 TN