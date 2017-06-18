Suvarnabhumi Airport-registered taxi driver returns 5700 US dollar cash to foreign passenger

Sunday, June 18, 2017
Main Taxi stand of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 18 June 2017 (NNT) – A Suvarnabhumi Airport-registered taxi driver is admired for returning over 5,700 US dollar cash to a foreign passenger.

Mr. Phanuwat Sartchang, a taxi driver serving Suvarnabhumi Airport, demonstrated his honesty and professionalism by returning a bag containing 5,700 US dollar or about 193,000 baht in cash left on the back seat of his vehicle to its rightful owner Mrs. Lilia Davalos, a Mexican who traveled from the airport to Thara Place Hotel, Bangkok.

