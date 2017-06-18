Total of 6 Militants Attacked Mali Tourist Resort, 2 of Gunmen Killed

Sunday, June 18, 2017
A military source said that a total of six armed men attacked a luxury tourist resort near Mali’s capital Bamako, two of them were killed by security forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of six armed men attacked a luxury tourist resort near Mali’s capital Bamako, two of them were killed by security forces, a military source told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that a group of militants took hostages at Le Campement Kangaba resort in Dougourakoro, which is rather popular with Western tourists, and killed two people. According to previous reports, there were up to four militants.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

