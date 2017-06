PHUKET — Three people were killed and five injured in an accident involving a van carrying pilots and crew of China Airlines, a pick-up truck and a big bike in Thalang district early Sunday, police said.

Pol Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop, deputy investigation chief of Thalang police station, said the accident occurred at about 2am on the outbound Thep Krasatree Road in front of Thung Thong ice factory.

