Suvarnabhumi Ranked as 9th Worst in the World in AirHelp Survey

According to a survey by AirHelp, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok is one of the worst in the world. Based on the quality of service, terminal comfort, passenger facilities, security and check-in, customers ranked Suvarnabhumi as 9th worst in the world.

The worst airport in the world, per customers of AirHelp, is Kuwait airport. What’s interesting is that four UK airports found their place on this list (London Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Edinburgh).

Full story: domesticflightsthailand.com

