The Office of the Narcotic Control Board (ONCB) today put on auction 129 items of luxury cars, superbikes, and gold ornaments that were seized from drug traffickers.

Put on auction included two Lamborghini cars owned by Akarakit “Benz Racing” Worarojcharoendet, and Nattapol Narkam, both were charged for their alleged connection with the transnational Laotian drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha, now in prison.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters