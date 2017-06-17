Saturday, June 17, 2017
Two teenagers shot dead in Pattani

Pattaya mosque.
PATTANI – Two male teenagers were shot dead and three others narrowly escaped when an unknown number of armed men fired shots at them while they were collecting wild products in Yaring district around noon on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at a rubber plantation in tambon Torlang, said Pol Capt Theera Iedchata, deputy investigation chief at Yaring police station, who was reported at noon.

The slain teenagers and their friends were Buddhists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT
BANGKOK POST

