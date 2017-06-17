Two teenagers shot dead in Pattani

PATTANI – Two male teenagers were shot dead and three others narrowly escaped when an unknown number of armed men fired shots at them while they were collecting wild products in Yaring district around noon on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at a rubber plantation in tambon Torlang, said Pol Capt Theera Iedchata, deputy investigation chief at Yaring police station, who was reported at noon.

The slain teenagers and their friends were Buddhists.

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST